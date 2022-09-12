Libations, Live Music and Tasty Bites

Lincoln, Calif.- The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce preparations are underway for the 20th annual Lincoln Showcase. Scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 6:30 to 10pm.

This year the Taste of Lincoln will “Showcase” over 45 local restaurants, wineries and breweries from around the area. They all will be serving small sips and bites showcasing what their businesses have to offer. There will be live music all night long, including DJ, Professor Rockola laying down some great tunes.

This year’s headlining band is ZZ Tush, a premiere ZZ Top tribute band.

So get your tickets now at www.LincolnChamber.com and enjoy an evening of eating, drinking and dancing in beautiful downtown Lincoln, Beermann Plaza.

For more information please call 916-645-2035 or email [email protected]

