Annual event billed as “Huffin’ for the Stuffin’ Turkey Trot”

Lincoln, Calif.- The 6th annual Huffin’ for the Stuffin’ Turkey Trot presented by the City of Lincoln Recreation Department returns this Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023.

The 5K run is LIVE again this year as the city continues its festive engagement with families and community. There is a .17 mile Donut Dash for children 4 to 7 years old to take part in again as well. Also offered, a virtual race option for those that would like to run on their own or want to bring the fun of Turkey Trot to friends and family in other areas, by having them take part with you.

This years race will not have a professional timer due to staff shortages but we will have a timing system for you to keep track. This event is a FUN RUN and meant for family and community engagement & FUN!

Proceeds help support…

The proceeds from our run helps to support the City of Lincoln Recreation Scholarship Fund which helps The City of Lincoln offer scholarships for up to 50% of registration fees for our programs to families in need.

Event Fees

5K Fun Run

8 and up: $38

Kids Donut Dash

4 to 7: $8

Virutal Run: $30

REGISTER ONLINE

(Registration ends November 20)

Race schedule

8:00 AM – Arrival – Twelve Bridges Park – 2540 Eastridge Drive Lincoln CA 95648

8:10 AM – Kids Donut Dash

8:30 AM – 5K Fun Run

Pre-race packet pickup (November 21st & 22nd)

Times: 11am to 6pm

Location: Lincoln Community Center (2010 First Street, Lincoln, CA 95648)

Map & Directions

related

🦃Roseville Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL