April 24 BBQ to Benefit Local Veterans
Lincoln, CA- The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is once again teaming up with local organizations to host a benefit for local veterans.
Join us in this fun and easy way to honor and support local veterans by preordering your Drive Thru BBQ Dinner set for April 24. Prepared by the Chamber’s executive director, Tom Indrieri, diners will enjoy scrumptious pulled-pork-sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookie for dessert!
April 24, 2021: 4 pm – 6:30 pm.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans and Coleslaw for $13
- Prepared by BBQ expert and Lincoln Chamber Executive Director Tom Indrieri
- Pick up your dinner behind the Veterans Hall at 5th and E Street, downtown Lincoln
3 Ways to Place Your Order!
- Online Here
- In Person: Or you can call the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at: 916-645-2035.
- By Phone: Lew Forrest (916) 207-9370 | Dennis (D.R.) Reynolds (530) 635-7429
April 24
Just behind the Veterans Hall at 5th and E Street, downtown Lincoln
VFW Post 3010, American Legion Post 264 of Lincoln, Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264,VFW Auxiliary 3010