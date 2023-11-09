Community excited for the return of popular event

Lincoln, Calif. – Last year’s parade may have been cancelled due to to inclement winter weather, but things are looking up this year for the return of the Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting celebration. This year’s event is currently scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The celebration will take place from 4:30- 8:30 pm. Application for the parade and vendors are available online at the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce website. Kick off your holiday season by joining the community at this annual, family favorite celebration!

