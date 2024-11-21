Community excited for the return of popular event

Lincoln, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us and for local residents that means the return of the Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting celebrations.

The tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 5th while the Christmas parade is on tap for Saturday, December 7, 2024. Kick off your holiday season by joining the community at this annual, family favorite celebration!

Lincoln Christmas Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 5, 2024

5th and F Street

Downtown Lincoln

5:00pm – 8:00 pm: Entertainment and Vendor Faire

7:00 PM: TREE LIGHTING

7:00 – 8:00: SANTA

Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade

DATE & TIME!

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Downtown Lincoln

Time: 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

