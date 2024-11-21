Community excited for the return of popular event
Lincoln, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us and for local residents that means the return of the Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting celebrations.
The tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 5th while the Christmas parade is on tap for Saturday, December 7, 2024. Kick off your holiday season by joining the community at this annual, family favorite celebration!
Lincoln Christmas Tree Lighting
Thursday, December 5, 2024
5th and F Street
Downtown Lincoln
5:00pm – 8:00 pm: Entertainment and Vendor Faire
7:00 PM: TREE LIGHTING
7:00 – 8:00: SANTA
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade
DATE & TIME!
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Downtown Lincoln
Time: 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM
☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄
Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Need Holiday Light Installation in Roseville and surrounding areas?
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!