Holiday fun December 4 in Downtown Lincoln
Lincoln,CA- The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade and tree lighting celebration returns on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Enjoy a full day of holiday family fun including the annual vendor and craft fair. A colorful assortment of crafts and treats await!
Application are being accepted for those interested in participating the the Lincoln Christmas Parade. All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, November 19th at 5:00pm. No exceptions. For all the details to apply and submit your application please visit the Lincoln Chamber website.
Lincoln Hometown Christmas
9:00 am- 1:00 pm
The Little School House “Christmas Bazaar”
801 East Ave
10:00 – 3:00 pm
Home for the Holidays Bazaar
499 E Street
The Woman’s Club of Lincoln
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Annual Holiday Boutique
541 5th Street
The American Legion Auxiliary
3:00 pm- 7:00 pm
Mistletoe Market
511 5th Street
The Rockstar Music Academy
3:00- 7:00 pm
Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair
The Downtown Lincoln Association
Lincoln Blvd.
Parade & Tree Lighting
- Parade (4:30 start)
- Tree Lighting (immediately following parade)
The parade will commence at 4:30 pm at 5th and F Street followed up with Christmas Tree lighting.
December 4, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Lincoln, CA
For more information or to join the parade or become a vendor, click here.
