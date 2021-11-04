Holiday fun December 4 in Downtown Lincoln

Lincoln,CA- The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade and tree lighting celebration returns on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Enjoy a full day of holiday family fun including the annual vendor and craft fair. A colorful assortment of crafts and treats await!

Application are being accepted for those interested in participating the the Lincoln Christmas Parade. All applications must be submitted no later than Friday, November 19th at 5:00pm. No exceptions. For all the details to apply and submit your application please visit the Lincoln Chamber website.

Lincoln Hometown Christmas

9:00 am- 1:00 pm

The Little School House “Christmas Bazaar”

801 East Ave

10:00 – 3:00 pm

Home for the Holidays Bazaar

499 E Street

The Woman’s Club of Lincoln

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Annual Holiday Boutique

541 5th Street

The American Legion Auxiliary

3:00 pm- 7:00 pm

Mistletoe Market

511 5th Street

The Rockstar Music Academy

3:00- 7:00 pm

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

The Downtown Lincoln Association

Lincoln Blvd.

Parade & Tree Lighting

Parade (4:30 start)

Tree Lighting (immediately following parade)

The parade will commence at 4:30 pm at 5th and F Street followed up with Christmas Tree lighting.

December 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Lincoln, CA

For more information or to join the parade or become a vendor, click here.

