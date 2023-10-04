Second annual Fall Festival

Lincoln, Calif. – The second annual Fall Festival at the historic Fruitvale Schoolhouse Museum in Lincoln is happening this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for all attendees and will offer many activities, including pumpkin decorating, fall crafts and games and a scarecrow photo board.

The pumpkins for this festive event are donated by Fowler Farms Nursery and Green Acres Nursery and Supply at Eisley’s.

Dave’s Dawgs food truck will be on site throughout the day.

Built in 1888, the Fruitvale Schoolhouse was the 11th of 13 one-room schoolhouses built in western Placer County.

The schoolhouse, now part of Placer County’s Museums Division, provides an immersive living history educational experience targeted to third-graders.

The site is also available as a rental facility for group meetings and events, as well as a community hall for residents.

The Fruitvale Schoolhouse Museum is located at 3425 Fruitvale Road in Lincoln.

Map & Directions