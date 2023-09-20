Legendary rock band brings “The Seven Decades” tour to Placer County next Friday

Lincoln, Calif.- Jethro Tull returns to Thunder Valley next Friday, September 29, 2023 for another engagement of “The Seven Decades Tour.” The Venue is Thunder Valley’s brand new indoor concert destination with a capacity of 4,500.

Led by Ian Anderson, the concert will feature a rich collection of the best-known JETHRO TULL repertoire from 1968 to date. Fans will recognize the key songs from the band’s rich heritage. These are songs which put JETHRO TULL and Ian Anderson on the map during these seven decades.

“The Seven Decades” tour will hit the U.S. from August through November, with stops in the Midwest (Chicago, Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Northern Virginia), in California (San Diego, Los Angeles, Lincoln, Saratoga, Santa Rosa), and the Northeast (New Hampshire, Boston, Uncasville, New York City, Port Chester, Albany).

Tickets

Tickets to all shows are now on sale and priced from $54.95 to $94.95. Visit jethrotull.com/tour-dates/ for ticket links to all shows.

Order Tickets Online

New album out!

JETHRO TULL’s 23rd studio album, “RökFlöte” is now out on all streaming media and in stores via Inside Out Music. Following 2022’s “The Zealot Gene,” the group’s first LP in two decades, Anderson and his bandmates’ new 12-track record is based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of old Norse mythology, and exploring the “RökFlöte” – rock flute – which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 60 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

Band members

Ian Anderson – Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d’Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier – Bass

John O’Hara – Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond – Drums

Joe Parrish-James – Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin

Sep. 26 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

Sep. 27 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 29 – Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley – Lincoln, CA

Sep. 30 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

Oct. 01 – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater – Santa Rosa, CA

Oct. 27 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton, NH

Oct. 28 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

Oct. 29 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Nov. 01 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Nov. 02 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

Nov. 04 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

