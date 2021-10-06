Fundraiser supports Lincoln Community Foundation

Lincoln, Calif. – Hard Rockin’ Halloween is a immersive 80’s Rock Themed Halloween event for adults 21+ and a fundraiser for the Lincoln Community Foundation “Lincoln First Responders Wellness Fund”

Join the fun on Saturday, October 30th from 6:00pm-10:00pm at Beermann Plaza in Lincoln, CA.

MUSIC | GAMES | ADULT BEVERAGES | FOOD | GOOD TIMES.

Costumes? Um… If you are ready to party. Not required though.

Music Line Up includes

Aqua Nett “Party Rock from the 1980’s and Beyond.”

Damage Inc. “Premier Metallica Tribute to the Cliff Burton era.”

DJ Bumper | DJ Triple H | DJ Brother Mario spinning 80’s Rock Mashup’s

Lincoln First Responder’s Wellness Fund

This event and fundraiser will support the Lincoln Community Foundation’s “Lincoln First Responder’s Wellness Fund” which will cover the cost for the first year of a cutting edge app to help first responders and their families with on-demand access to confidential, relevant and effective wellness resources.

We are honored to have great partners and sponsors for this event. Lincoln Area Chamber, The Rockstar Music Academy, Oliver’s Brewhouse, Thor Audio Solutions, and Lincoln Community Foundation to name a few.

Make your plans, invite your friends and let’s party!

Tickets Available Online

Get Your Tickets Online Here!