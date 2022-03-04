Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebration in rural Lincoln

Lincoln, Calif.- Placer County welcomed its new historic Fruitvale Schoolhouse Museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 1 in rural Lincoln.

The event also featured site tours and remarks from Placer County Museums Division Administrator Ralph Gibson, District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt, District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes and other community dignitaries.

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

The Fruitvale School, which was the eleventh of 13 one-room schoolhouses built in western Placer County, was operational until 1946. Since that time, it has operated as a community hall, museum and living history site.

“We are honored today to welcome the Fruitvale Schoolhouse into our family of Placer County museums,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes.

“Not only are we dedicated to preserving the physical schoolhouse but we are committed to preserving the rich and diverse history of Placer and its people.” Jim Holmes

1888- 1946

Placer’s Museums Division intends to interpret the history of the Fruitvale School from 1888-1946, provide an immersive living history educational experience targeted to third-grade students, establish a rental site for group meetings and events and provide a community hall for residents.

Student Programs

“We already have over 200 third-graders signed up for our spring program,” said Placer County Museum Administrator Ralph Gibson. “Our team is excited to welcome, inspire and educate young minds about our county’s history from over 100 years ago.”

The Fruitvale Association, the previous owners, grew fearful that the schoolhouse would decay without proper management of the site and reached out to Placer County last year to request a possible transfer of the property to the county for operation by the Museum Division as a museum and living history site.

“As a life-long resident of Lincoln, I am incredibly grateful for the stewards that had the vision to preserve this schoolhouse and help make it what it is today,” said Placer County District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “And this living history experience would not be possible without the support of my fellow board members.”

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the school and its operation as a museum in 2021.

The schoolhouse is now available to the community as a rental hall for gatherings and special events, and the third-grade living history program will begin later this spring.

Learn more about the Fruitvale Schoolhouse Museum.

Related