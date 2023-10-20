Bella Breeze Park in Lincoln planning and community outreach

18.5-acre park within the Twelve Bridges Community

Lincoln, Calif.- Lincoln’s newest community park planning is underway and the City of Lincoln is seeking input from its residents during the planning process. This include an online Community Outreach Survey that will close this coming Monday, October 23.

The master plan will provide recommendations for the park including appropriate uses, amenities, and an implementation strategy.

Recommendations may include, but not limited to:

Active and passive recreational amenities

Themed play structures

Picnic areas

Hardcourts & turf playfields

Parking lots

Restrooms

City staff are working with design and engineering team at Stantec to master plan the site.

The master planning process is projected to take 12-months. Here’s what is expected next according to City documents.

Survey results and preliminary design concepts will be presented to Parks and Recreation Committee on December 6, 2023.

Community Outreach Meeting No. 2 will be held in-person on December 11, 2023 at the Twelve Bridges Library. Details to come.

Community Survey No. 2, Preliminary Design Concepts and Phase 1 Priorities, will be available December 11, 2023 – January 9, 2024.

Final design concept with phase 1 boundary will be presented to Parks and Recreation Committee at the March 6, 2024 meeting

Preliminary Design Concepts

Lincoln Rodeo theme

All- American City theme

Woodlands to Wetlands theme

Construction of Bella Breeze Community Park is tentatively slated for 2025.

To stay up to date on the latest developments, visit the Bella Breeze Park Master Plan project site.

