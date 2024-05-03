Free and self guided tour for up to 500 cyclists

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Pedal Quest brings friends and families together Saturday, May 11 to explore the city on two wheels and kick off Folsom Bike Month! (original date of May 4th changed due to weather forecast)

Riders will choose their “Quest” from self-guided routes that showcase the connectivity of Folsom’s paved bike paths. Routes start and finish in Historic Folsom, with distances ranging from 1.5 to 30 miles for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

There’s even something for the littlest ones with the Balance Bike Bash in Historic Folsom! Kids on balance bikes get the opportunity to race around an obstacle course on the closed portion of Sutter Street.

Folsom Bike Month is part of the larger Sacramento Region May is Bike Month movement to get more people on bikes. The event is held in partnership with the City of Folsom, Visit Folsom, the Folsom Historic District Association, and California State Parks.

Register and learn more online at www.clippedinforlife.org

