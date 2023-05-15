LRE & Companies and founder Akki Patel announces Circle K tenancy

Folsom, Calif. – LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has signed Circle K as one of the first tenants for the highly anticipated Southpointe at Folsom Ranch development. The company looks forward to announcing an exciting roster of neighboring businesses for Circle K in the coming months.

“LRE & Companies builds strong communities through strong partnerships with cities and brands,” says Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies.

I am thrilled to bring the Southpointe project to Folsom Ranch, one of the largest master plans in Northern California. We are proud to be part of the growth of the Folsom community, which has the highest concentration of software jobs in the Sacramento region and ranks No. 1 in the area for professional and technical employment per capita.”

Office, Medical & Retail space

In addition to securing Circle K, LRE & Companies has also sold one of the spacious medical buildings on the campus. Southpointe features high-end office, medical, retail buildings for sale or lease. It includes 4,250 rentable square feet office/medical buildings in a campus setting, two fast-food retail pads, a gas station with car wash, and 72,000 rentable square feet for assisted living. The 10-acre site has outstanding visibility to White Rock Road and East Bidwell, and is part of the Folsom Ranch 3,585-acre master planned development.

For the past 20-plus years, investor, entrepreneur, community development advocate, and philanthropist Patel has a vast U.S. portfolio of food and beverage businesses, real estate, early-stage technology investments, and hospitality ventures that have provided economic opportunities and made positive impacts in local communities.

Central to Mr. Patel’s work in franchising is uplifting the communities in which his businesses operate. Whether it is identifying potential owners from among employees, providing business counseling, financing, training and operational support to new owners, raising funds for local food banks – or even providing free meals to First Responders, and low-cost, wholesale groceries to neighbors in need – Mr. Patel believes that businesses have a responsibility to support their communities.

