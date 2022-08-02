All things peachy in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom.

A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!

Come out for an sweet afternoon and fun and peaches. The forecast in Folsom this Sunday is just peachy with sunny skies and temps in upper 90’s.

August 7, 2022

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

915 Sutter St

Historic Folsom Plaza