All things peachy in Historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom.

A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!

Come out for an sweet afternoon and fun and peaches. The forecast in Folsom this Sunday is just peachy with sunny skies and temps in upper 90โ€™s.

August 7, 2022

10:00 am โ€“ 4:00 pm

915 Sutter St

Historic Folsom Plaza