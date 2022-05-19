Folsom, Calif. – Traveling is getting more expensive by the day heading into summer break and the busy travel season. Gas prices have pushed pass the $6 per gallon mark at numerous locations. Find the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.

As with most cities where they have a presence, Costco and Sam’s Club often yield the best gas prices. Folsom is no exception. With the occasional exception, membership at these two giant retailers is easily worth the annual fee for many residents. Below are some of the currently lowest prices for gas in Folsom as of May 19. (Subject to change without notice)

Cheapest Gas In Folsom and surrounding cities

Folsom’s Lowest Gas Price is Currently $5.45 at Both Costco and Sam’s Club

El Dorado Hills Lowest Gas Price is Currently $5.48 at Safeway

Orangevale Lowest Gas Price is Currently $5.45 at American Gas & Diesel

