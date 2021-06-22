Annual Community Celebration June 26th

Folsom, CA- Come celebrate the third annual “Historic Folsom Hometown Parade,” a community celebration taking place on Saturday, June 26th starting at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Folsom. We couldn’t be more excited to bring back this family fun even to the district.

The Hometown Parade will take place on Sutter Street, beginning at Scott Street and heading west to Decator Street. This very entertaining procession-will range from funky floats to Wild West re-enactments.

Grand Marshall

The 2021 Hometown Parade Grand Marshall is Claudia Cummings an active civic and community leader whose family donated land for the Cummings Family Park & Skate Park, the Cummings Emergency Pavilion of Mercy Folsom Hospital.

Back again as our guest Emcee is the Honorable John McGinnis former Sheriff of Sacramento and host the John McGinnis radio show.

$5 Pancake Breakfast

Arrive early and enjoy breakfast in the District at any of our district eateries, or down at the Eagles Lodge where they will be hosting a pancake breakfast beginning at 7:30am for just $5.00. Address is 215 Scott.

But wait! The party’s not over when the parade ends. Plan to spend the day in the district. Many of our amazing Merchants will be offering specials.

Sutter Street will remain closed to vehicles and the street will be filled with family fun entertainment. We have live music planned for each block beginning right after the parade ends.

FREE Light Rail

Area road closures will be in effect on Saturday morning starting at 9 AM, so plan on taking Light Rail FREE to the parade! Just show the QR code off any Hometown parade poster or postcard with the RT logo and park and ride to the Historic Folsom Station from these two locations: 1) Iron Point Station (Iron Point Road and Folsom Blvd.), 2) Glenn Station (Glenn Drive and Folsom Blvd.), After your amazingly fun time at the parade, catch a train back to your car. Trains depart every 30 minutes at the top and the bottom of the hour from the Historic Folsom Station. For more info, click “Rider Info” tab at www.sacrt.com.

The parade is hosted by the Folsom Historic District Association, along with sponsors Cummings Properties, Lakeside Church, Lucas Orthodontics, Gaslight Co, Power & Staging, Randy’s Barbershop, Scotts Seafood, Snooks, Orangevale Glass Style Magazine , Folsom Telegraph. Shadow Glen Riding Stables, Sactown Swings, Zpost, Powerhouse Pub, Echelon Salon, LuckyDog Bakery, Miller Funeral Home, Sundance Montessori School, Reliance Home Loans.

More info: www.folsomhometownparade.com