Annual Community Celebration June 25, 2022

Folsom, Calif.- Come celebrate the fourth annual “Historic Folsom Hometown Parade,” a community celebration taking place on Saturday, June 25th starting at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Folsom. We couldn’t be more excited to bring back this family fun even to the district.

The Hometown Parade will take place on Sutter Street, beginning at Scott Street and heading west to Reading Street. This very entertaining procession-will range from funky floats to Wild West re-enactments and everything in between. We have some fabulous entries of well-loved classics that both young and old will love.

Grand Marshal

The 2022 Hometown Parade Grand Marshal is the Honorable John McGinness, former Sacramento Sheriff and host of the John McGinness show on KFBK news radio. McGinness served more than 31 years with the Sheriff’s Department and has served in every service area of the department. He is an adjunct professor of criminal justice, communications, leadership, and professional studies with the California State University.

Pancake Breakfast

Arrive early and enjoy breakfast in the District at any of our eateries, or down at the Eagles Lodge (located at 215 Scott Rd) where they will be hosting a pancake breakfast.

But wait! The party’s not over when the parade ends. Plan to spend the day in the district. Many of our amazing merchants will be offering specials. Enjoy live music after the parade at the amphitheater, the Folsom Hotel and Gaslight Company. The 700 block of Sutter Street will remain closed to vehicles through the weekend.

Come back to the District at 7pm for more fun at the Hometown Radio Show at the Zittel Family Amphitheater.

Light Rail & Road Closures

Area road closures will be in effect on Saturday morning starting at 9 AM, so plan on taking Light Rail FREE to the parade! Just show the QR code found on our parade postcards or posters. Park and ride to the Historic Folsom Station from these two locations: 1) Iron Point Station (Iron Point Road and Folsom Blvd.), or 2) Glenn Station (Glenn Drive and Folsom Blvd.). After your amazingly fun time at the parade, catch a train back to your car; trains depart every 30 minutes at the top and the bottom of the hour from the Historic Folsom Station. For more info, click “Rider Info” tab at www.sacrt.com.

The parade and hometown Radio show are hosted by the Folsom Historic District Association, along with presenting sponsors Folsom Buick GMC, The Folsom Hotel, Moving on Up eXp Realty and Ruby’s Books. Big thanks to these additional parade sponsors: Amsterdam Woodworks, Britton Insurance, Folsom Telegraph, Gaslight Company, Lakeside Church, Music and More DJ, Power & Staging, Randy’s Barber Stylist, Rotary Club of Historic Folsom, Snook’s Chocolate Factory, Style Media, Assemblyman Ken Cooley, Cal Wide Properties, Douglas Feed & Pet Supply, Handley’s Westernwear, Lyon Real Estate, Orangevale Glass, Powerhouse Pub, Shadow Glen Riding Stables, Sundance Montessori School, Z Post

The Hometown Parade is dedicated to and in memory of Cindy Baker. More info: www.folsomhometownparade.com

