Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies

Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights, Nov 1 & 5, 2022. Deadheads will take a trip back 50 years back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s April 17, 1972 performance at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark

Unlike previous years, this year’s meetup does not currently show Century 14 Roseville on the inclusion list. At time of publication, local fans can catch the show over at Century Folsom on Iron Point Rd. Tahoe City’s Art Haus & Cinema is currently the only listed Placer County showing location. Showtimes vary, check your local theaters.

The 1972 pared-down lineup of the Grateful Dead included Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzman and Ron ‘Pigpen” McKernan.

Experience this vintage early 70’s Dead show recorded on 48-track audio with multi-camera live edit.

After being destroyed in WWII built, Tivoli Concert Hall was built between 1954 and 1956. With a capacity of around 1,600, Tivoli is noted for classical music , Broadway musicals, and jazz.

