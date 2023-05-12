Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies
Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights in Folsom, June 22 & 24, 2023. Deadheads will take a trip back 32 years to the day for the Grateful Dead’s June 22, 1991 performance at Soldier Field.
Soldier Field holds a special place for Deadheads and was the site of the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well tour in 2015.
A little Shakedown
JUNE 22, 1991 – SOLDIER FIELD SETLIST
- Hell In A Bucket
- Shakedown Street
- Wang Dang Doodle
- Friend Of The Devil
- When I Paint My Masterpiece
- Brown Eyed Women
- Let It Grow
- Foolish Heart
- Looks Like Rain
- Crazy Fingers
- Playin’ In The Band
- Terrapin Station
- Drums
- Space
- Darkstar Jam
- Playin’ Reprise
- Black Peter
- One More Saturday Night
- The Weight
Join us for this year’s Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies and don ‘t forget to buckle up kids!
2023 GRATEFUL DEAD MEETUP AT THE MOVIES
Folsom 14
261 Iron Point Road
Folsom, Calif.
Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall
1191 Galleria Blvd
Roseville, Calif.
Blue Oaks Century Theaters
6692 Lonetree Blvd.
Rocklin, Calif.
For a full listing of locations and to order tickets online, visit meetupatthemovies.com
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ Years Strong!)
Welcome to the brighter side!
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ Years Strong!)
Welcome to the brighter side!