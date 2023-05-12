Annual Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies

Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights in Folsom, June 22 & 24, 2023. Deadheads will take a trip back 32 years to the day for the Grateful Dead’s June 22, 1991 performance at Soldier Field.

Soldier Field holds a special place for Deadheads and was the site of the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well tour in 2015.

JUNE 22, 1991 – SOLDIER FIELD SETLIST

Hell In A Bucket

Shakedown Street

Wang Dang Doodle

Friend Of The Devil

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Brown Eyed Women

Let It Grow

Foolish Heart

Looks Like Rain

Crazy Fingers

Playin’ In The Band

Terrapin Station

Drums

Space

Darkstar Jam

Playin’ Reprise

Black Peter

One More Saturday Night

The Weight

Join us for this year’s Grateful Dead Meetup at the Movies and don ‘t forget to buckle up kids!

Folsom 14

261 Iron Point Road

Folsom, Calif.

Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall

1191 Galleria Blvd

Roseville, Calif.

Blue Oaks Century Theaters

6692 Lonetree Blvd.

Rocklin, Calif.

For a full listing of locations and to order tickets online, visit meetupatthemovies.com