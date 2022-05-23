Water retention, pest control to help your plants thrive

Folsom, Calif. -Compost is now available to all Folsom residents, free of charge. Compost helps add nutrients to the soil, aids in water retention and pest control, and helps plants thrive!

Compost is available at two Folsom locations: behind City Hall at 50 Natoma Street and at the Hinkle Creek Nature Trail, next to Fire Station 36 at 9700 Oak Avenue Parkway. The city will supply the free compost on an ongoing basis. Mulch and sand are also available at these locations.

Closing the loop

The compost is made from yard trimmings and food waste collected throughout the region from residents, businesses, and apartment communities participating in curbside organics collection services. Bringing finished compost back into the community closes the loop on organics recycling.

