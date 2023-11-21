Annual family event returns this December

Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns for the 13th year with its popular seasonal cheer! Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.

Folsom Zoo Holiday Lights is open from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. December 1,2, 8, 9 and December 15- 22 (weather permitting; heavy rains will cancel). All proceeds from the event benefit the zoo sanctuary animals.

Tickets

Tickets prices are up over 40% this year to $10. Ticket sales are online only at https://webtrac.folsom.ca.us.

Folsom Zoo Sanctuary

Established in 1963 to provide a safe haven for a bear cub named Smokey, who was orphaned and burned in a forest fire, the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary now provides a safe haven for dozens of rescued wild and domestic animals. It is located at 403 Stafford Street in Folsom City Lions Park.

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL