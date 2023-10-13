Explore, Learn, & Enjoy this weekend in Folsom!

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary is celebrating its 60th anniversary in October; that’s 180 in monkey years!

You’re invited to visit and take part in the special activities Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15. Enjoy docent presentations and biofact displays, learn fascinating facts at the keeper chats, meet some of the animal ambassadors, and stop by the card-making station to create a card to be placed by your favorite zoo sanctuary resident.

The animals are also included in the festivities and will receive celebration-themed enrichment at various times. All special activities are included with regular zoo admission fees.

Find more details about the zoo sanctuary, hours of operation, and ticket information visit Folsom Zoo Sanctuary online.

