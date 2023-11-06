Folsom Veterans Day Parade held rain or shine on November 11

Honoring the Nation’s Veterans
23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade
Folsom, Calif.- Folsom residents will honor the nation’s veterans at the 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 11.
The parade is held rain or shine.
This year, 10 local veterans of various conflicts are being recognized in the role of Grand Marshall.
Jay Wiley – veteran of the Korean War
Ken Davis, Ben Pallacios, Robert Strebel, and Randy Vigallon – veterans of the Vietnam War
Mark Holm – veteran of Operation Desert Storm
Thurlow Craggs – veteran of Operation Just Cause
Josh Baker – veteran of the Global War on Terrorism
Rachel Cunningham – veteran of the War in Afghanistan
Josh Dale – veteran of the Iraq War
Parade Route and Traffic Closures
The parade stages in the Target/Home Goods parking lot and begins on East Bidwell Street, travels northbound on Coloma Street, and proceeds to Natoma Street. Roads along the parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic and detours will be marked; closures will be lifted immediately after the parade ends. After the parade, a brief ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.
