Honoring the Nation’s Veterans

Folsom, CA – Folsom will honor the nation’s veterans at the 21st annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 11.

This year’s parade lineup includes more than 2,000 participants with marching bands, floats, classic cars, horseback riders, color guards, and a variety of community groups.

The parade stages in the Target/Home Goods parking lot, and begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive. The parade will travel westbound on E. Bidwell Street, northbound on Coloma Street, and proceed to Natoma Street. The parade will finish at Folsom City Lions Park with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

The Folsom Police Department will coordinate a temporary closure of all lanes of traffic on East Bidwell Street from approximately 8 to 11 a.m. Natoma Street from Coloma to Wales Drive will close from approximately 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Closures will be lifted immediately after the parade ends. Detours around the parade will be marked; motorists are encouraged to take Riley and School streets as alternate routes.

The parade is held rain or shine. For more information, call Ted Ocampo 916-461-6615 or email tocampo@folsom.ca.us.