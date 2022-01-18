Parking enforcement high priority?

Folsom, Calif.- Formed by the Folsom City Council in 2019, the 11-member Historic District Parking Solutions Ad Hoc Committee developed a list of possible solutions for the parking issues in the district.

One of the committee’s high-priority recommendations was to increase the frequency and scope of parking enforcement. In November, the Folsom City Council approved an increase in parking fines.

Parking tickets have increased from $25 to $75 in the Historic District. The increase only applies in the Historic District, bounded by and including Coloma Street, Leidesdorff Street, Folsom Boulevard, and Natoma Street.