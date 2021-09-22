Northbound Prairie City Road Closure for Capital SouthEast Connector Project

Folsom, CA – Beginning Monday, September 27, northbound Prairie City Road – between White Rock Road and Highway 50 – will be temporarily closed for work on the Capital SouthEast Connector project.

Motorists are encouraged to take East Bidwell Street to access Highway 50 from White Rock Road and Scott Road during the northbound Prairie City Road closure. Southbound Prairie City Road from Highway 50 to White Rock Road will remain open.

The city has installed message signs to alert motorists about the closure, and flaggers will direct traffic as needed. The city does not anticipate significant traffic delays.

4- 8 Week Closure

Crews will complete construction on a four-lane bridge over Alder Creek and complete the realignment and widening of White Rock Road. Northbound Prairie City Road will be closed between four to eight weeks.

The Capital SouthEast Connector project is a 34-mile expressway that will link I-5 and Highway 99 south of Elk Grove to Highway 50 east of El Dorado Hills. When complete, the long-planned project will serve as a commute alternative to Highways 50 and 99, relieve traffic congestion, promote economic development, preserve Sacramento County open spaces, and improve roadway safety. Work on the Capital SouthEast Connector project has been divided into segments, which will be completed as funding is available.

Learn more about the Capital SouthEast Connector project at www.connectorjpa.net.