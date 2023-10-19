Break from tradition with unique Halloween fun
Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Parks & Recreation and Folsom Aquatic Center have teamed up once again for the annual Swim with the Pumpkins event! The Halloween fun happens this Saturday, October 21 from 5:30pm until 8:30pm at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center. Admission is FREE!
Billed as a “Halloween Spooktacular Event,” attendees can expect an evening of games, crafts, trunk-or-treat. along with additional activities! Don your swimming attire for the floating pumpkin patch and remember to bring a towel!
Admission is FREE! Pumpkins may be purchase for just $5 each and the Folsom Teen Council will have Book Cakes for sale at 2 for $5.
The Folsom Teen Council is a dedicated group of Folsom high school students who want to make the world a better place. The students volunteer with a variety of events and programs.
October 21, 2023
5:30- 8:30 pm
200 Riley St
Folsom, Calif.
FREE!
