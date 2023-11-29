Leading Folsom’s engineering initiatives

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom proudly announces the selection of Rebecca Neves as its new City Engineer, effective November 27. With an extensive background in civil engineering and public service, Neves is set to lead the city’s engineering initiatives, fostering thoughtful community development and enhancing the overall quality of life for Folsom residents.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the City of Folsom team,” said City Manager Elaine Andersen. “I am confident that she will leverage her robust engineering and leadership skills to make a positive impact in Folsom.”

Education

Neves holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Sacramento State and is a licensed professional engineer in civil engineering. She launched her engineering career at a local development firm, designing housing projects, community spaces, and commercial retail centers, including Folsom’s Palladio at Broadstone.

Experience

In 2014, Neves assumed the role of City Engineer with the City of Placerville, where she spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, from community-supported development projects to securing substantial state and federal grants totaling nearly $53 million. Her expertise also extends to managing state permits, overseeing wastewater treatment plants, and supporting public safety initiatives.

“Folsom is a community that has always been near and dear to my heart,” Neves said. “I feel honored to have been selected for the City Engineer position and can’t wait to accomplish good works in partnership with my new City of Folsom colleagues.”

Over her 19-year career, Neves has been recognized for her outstanding contributions. Recent accolades include Project of the Year from the American Public Works Association and Innovative Project of the Year from the Women’s Transportation Seminar. Additionally, she serves on multiple statewide committees, including the Highway Bridge Program Committee and the Highway Safety Improvement Program Committee. Neves was recently appointed as the second Vice President of the Public Works Officers for the League of California Cities.

Personal background

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Neves, her husband Ryan, and their two daughters, Dylan and Reese, enjoy traveling, camping, and serving others through their church and community volunteering opportunities.