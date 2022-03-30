Prospector Park: First Park in the Folsom Plan Area

Folsom, Calif.- In January, the Folsom City Council approved the name Prospector Park for the first park to be built in the Folsom Plan Area. The park site-formerly known as Neighborhood Park 3-is located on Mangini Parkway, immediately adjacent to Mangini Ranch Elementary School.

A public call for names was issued twice by Folsom Parks & Recreation last fall. Submittals were reviewed by the Folsom Parks & Recreation Commission and the name Prospector Park was selected as the preferred name to be forwarded to the City Council for final approval.

The name reflects the prospectors who traveled to the area during the Gold Rush. City staff and the design consulting team held public workshops last summer to provide an overview of the potential features and amenities to be considered in the design of the park. Based on community input received at the meetings, a Preferred Master Plan was developed and taken to the Parks and Recreation Commission. The Commission unanimously forwarded a recommendation to the Folsom City Council to approve the Master Plan and the approval was made in October.

Park Amenities

The 11.8-acre Prospector Park will include a children’s play area; a lighted multi-use sports field and lighted ball field; tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; a dog park; restrooms; and a parking lot.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

