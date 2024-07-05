The Best in the West 2024
Folsom, Calif. – Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the final night of the 2024 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here.
A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.
A patriotic and family fun event with non-stop action. Get ready to enjoy some mutton busting, motocross live music and keep an eye our for Flying Cowboys, Painted Ladies and the Saloon Under the Stars.
Tickets & Info
$30 General Admission
$45 Reserved Searing
$75 Corral Club
$110 Family Pack
Tickets online @ https://www.folsomprorodeo.com/
No weapons. No Cash or ATM’s this year. Bring credit cards and debit cards.
Cameras are prohibited.
Folsom Rodeo
403 Stafford St
Folsom, CA 95630
