Gonzalez to oversee operations of parks, trails, facilities, & programs

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom announces the selection of Kelly Gonzalez as its next Parks & Recreation Director, effective May 8. Gonzalez brings more than 23 years of experience in public service, administration, and parks and recreation.

Gonzalez will oversee the operations of 48 parks, over 50 miles of paved trails, facilities, and recreation programs. She will manage current and future park development initiatives and serve as an advisor to the Folsom Parks & Recreation Commission. She will oversee the department’s 48 full-time and 200+ seasonal employees.

Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville Placer County Fair in Roseville

“Kelly joins our leadership team with a wealth of experience in parks, recreation, leadership, and administration, as well as a proven track record of cultivating a strong sense of community.” Elaine Andersen, Folsom City Manager

“I am confident Kelly’s leadership and expertise will serve the Folsom community extremely well by providing abundant opportunities to learn, play, grow, and do,” adds City Manager Elaine Andersen

Experience & Background

Gonzalez served as a division head for the Cosumnes Community Services District for the past 16 years in both the Administration and Parks and Recreation Departments. The Cosumnes CSD serves a population of over 200,000 residents in South Sacramento County and provides emergency medical service, fire protection, parks, and recreation services.

Her senior leadership roles included Director of Administration, Director of Business and Public Affairs, Superintendent of Recreation and Community Services, Management Analyst, and Recreation Manager. Gonzalez’s experience consists of facilitating the budget process, policy development, revenue generation, public affairs, facilities operations, program development, long-term planning, and building sustainable parks and recreation systems.

Outgoing Parks & Recreation Director Lorraine Poggione retired April 28 after serving the City of Folsom for 21 years, the last five as director.

related