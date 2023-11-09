Dozens of wineries, small bites and live music

Folsom, Calif.- This Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Folsom Palladio will host its annual Foothill Wine Fest.

Enjoy live music and small bites by the warmth and glow of fire pits. Sip n’ savor regional wines from many of Northern California’s favorite Foothill Wineries. From Amador and El Dorado to Placer and beyond, this Saturday in Folsom is sure to be filled terrific hospitality and good fun.

Ticket Info

Foothills Wine Fest

November 11, 2023

Palladio in Folsom

4:00- 7:00 pm



Priced at $65 for individuals and $120 for couples.

Participating Wineries

Andis Wines

Avio Vineyards

Bella Grace Vineyards

Belledor Vineyards

Borjon

Casino Mine Ranch

Cooper Vineyards LLC

Wine Tree Farm & Corinne Wines

Corkwood Cellars

Drytown Cellars

Il Gioiello Winery and Morse wines

J&M Fenaux Wines

Jeff Runquist

La Mesa

Le Mulet Rouge Vineyard and Winery

Noceto

PleinAir Vineyards

Rancho Victoria Vineyard

Rubidoux Ridge Vineyard

Six Block winery

Sobon Estate

Steiner Family Vineyards

Story Winery

Teneral Cellars

Wilderotter Vineyard

Wolfe Heights Estates

Irish Family Vineyards

Ironstone Vineyards

Jazz Cellars

Stevenot Winery

Vina Moda

1850 Wine Cellars

Boeger Winery

Bumgarner Winery

Chateau d’ Estienne

Crystal Basin Cellars

Crystal Basin Station

E16

Element 79 Vineyards

Findleton Estate

Golden Leaves Vineyard & Winery

Gwinllan Estate

Holly’s Hill Vineyards

Jose Wine Caves

Lava Cap

Mais Fica Winery

Marcelais Vineyard

Medeiros Family Wines

Miraflores Winery

Myka Estates

Nello Olivo Wines

Rosa-Lucca Estates

Shadow Ranch Vineyard

Skinner

Skyhawks Lane & Red Poet

Solid Ground Winery

Starfield Vineyards

Via Romano Vineyards

Windwalker Vineyard

Montoliva Vineyard & Winery

Szabos Vineyard

Dora Dain Wines

Happy Dayz vineyard

Le Casque

Rancho Roble Vineyards

Wise Villa Winery

Arthur Michael Vineyards