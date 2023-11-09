Dozens of wineries, small bites and live music
Folsom, Calif.- This Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Folsom Palladio will host its annual Foothill Wine Fest.
Enjoy live music and small bites by the warmth and glow of fire pits. Sip n’ savor regional wines from many of Northern California’s favorite Foothill Wineries. From Amador and El Dorado to Placer and beyond, this Saturday in Folsom is sure to be filled terrific hospitality and good fun.
Ticket Info
Foothills Wine Fest
November 11, 2023
Palladio in Folsom
4:00- 7:00 pm
Priced at $65 for individuals and $120 for couples.
Map & Directions
Participating Wineries
- Andis Wines
- Avio Vineyards
- Bella Grace Vineyards
- Belledor Vineyards
- Borjon
- Casino Mine Ranch
- Cooper Vineyards LLC
- Wine Tree Farm & Corinne Wines
- Corkwood Cellars
- Drytown Cellars
- Il Gioiello Winery and Morse wines
- J&M Fenaux Wines
- Jeff Runquist
- La Mesa
- Le Mulet Rouge Vineyard and Winery
- Noceto
- PleinAir Vineyards
- Rancho Victoria Vineyard
- Rubidoux Ridge Vineyard
- Six Block winery
- Sobon Estate
- Steiner Family Vineyards
- Story Winery
- Teneral Cellars
- Wilderotter Vineyard
- Wolfe Heights Estates
- Irish Family Vineyards
- Ironstone Vineyards
- Jazz Cellars
- Stevenot Winery
- Vina Moda
- 1850 Wine Cellars
- Boeger Winery
- Bumgarner Winery
- Chateau d’ Estienne
- Crystal Basin Cellars
- Crystal Basin Station
- E16
- Element 79 Vineyards
- Findleton Estate
- Golden Leaves Vineyard & Winery
- Gwinllan Estate
- Holly’s Hill Vineyards
- Jose Wine Caves
- Lava Cap
- Mais Fica Winery
- Marcelais Vineyard
- Medeiros Family Wines
- Miraflores Winery
- Myka Estates
- Nello Olivo Wines
- Rosa-Lucca Estates
- Shadow Ranch Vineyard
- Skinner
- Skyhawks Lane & Red Poet
- Solid Ground Winery
- Starfield Vineyards
- Via Romano Vineyards
- Windwalker Vineyard
- Montoliva Vineyard & Winery
- Szabos Vineyard
- Dora Dain Wines
- Happy Dayz vineyard
- Le Casque
- Rancho Roble Vineyards
- Wise Villa Winery
- Arthur Michael Vineyards
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!