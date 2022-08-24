Donation Drive hosted by Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms

Folsom, Calif.- The Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms are hosting a one-day donation drive to collect items for overseas military service members. The items will be assembled and packaged at this year’s Community Service Day event.

Aug 26th & Sept 9th

Drive-thru donation drives will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. August 26 and September 9 at two Folsom locations.

Needed items include:

Single-serving instant coffee (Starbucks Via)

Protein bars

Turkey and beef jerky

Single-serve instant oatmeal packets

Toothbrushes and travel-sized toothpaste

AA and AAA batteries

Find more information and a complete list of most-needed items at www.rollinghillsbluestarmoms.org.

About Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms

The Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms Chapter 27 is located in Folsom, California. We are a non-political, non-sectarian, non-racial and non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, support and service group. We support and service communities in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Placerville, Jackson, Ione, Plymouth, Rancho Cordova/Gold River, Mather, Rancho Murrieta, and Orangevale.

Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms

P.O. Box 6156

Folsom, CA 95763

​IRS Tax I.D. #32-0330742