Donation Drive hosted by Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms
Folsom, Calif.- The Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms are hosting a one-day donation drive to collect items for overseas military service members. The items will be assembled and packaged at this year’s Community Service Day event.
Aug 26th & Sept 9th
Drive-thru donation drives will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. August 26 and September 9 at two Folsom locations.
Needed items include:
- Single-serving instant coffee (Starbucks Via)
- Protein bars
- Turkey and beef jerky
- Single-serve instant oatmeal packets
- Toothbrushes and travel-sized toothpaste
- AA and AAA batteries
Find more information and a complete list of most-needed items at www.rollinghillsbluestarmoms.org.
About Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms
The Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms Chapter 27 is located in Folsom, California. We are a non-political, non-sectarian, non-racial and non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, support and service group. We support and service communities in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Placerville, Jackson, Ione, Plymouth, Rancho Cordova/Gold River, Mather, Rancho Murrieta, and Orangevale.
Rolling Hills Blue Star Moms
P.O. Box 6156
Folsom, CA 95763
IRS Tax I.D. #32-0330742
