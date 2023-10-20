Nurturing a love of books and reading

Folsom, Calif.- If you raised young kids in Folsom, there is an excellent chance they attended storytimes with Ms. Debbie. That’s because she has delivered an estimated 3,400 storytimes with an average attendance of 50 kids and adults over her 17 years with the Folsom Public Library. That makes 170,000 estimated attendees, or about 10,000 per year.

Starting in the old library building, Debbie shared her knowledge and love of children’s books with Folsom residents. Before joining the Library, she owned a children’s bookstore in Auburn.

“Even though I am very excited about my upcoming retirement, there is much I will miss. I never tired of welcoming young patrons and their families to the Library, sharing stories and songs during our early literacy storytimes, and recommending books to avid readers of all ages.

“It was a privilege to share, promote, and nurture a love of books and reading with such a thriving community of readers.,” Ms. Debbie

Statewide recognition

Professionally, she is also known statewide for originating a new method for organizing storybook collections. Many libraries around the state replicated this method based on how well it worked here in Folsom. For many years, she served on the board of the California Library Association’s statewide committee on Summer Reading Programs.

