Folsom, Calif. – The 2023 Ice Skating Season in the Historic District of Folsom is underway! It’s time to skate into the season of fun! We’ve been working hard to bring some positive changes to the rink…we think you’re going to love our updated ice skating scene!

The Folsom Ice Rink skates around the turntable in the Historic District Plaza.

We’re excited about the changes, which includes a new management team (new bright, shiny faces), new ice-making system (better ice quality) and a whole host of updated features.

Skate Sessions

Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions

All sessions are 90 minutes long

Skating Lessons

Most Saturdays from 9am-9:45am (Check online availability using the link below.)



Tickets & Pricing

Tickets are only sold online. Please visit our website at Folsomicerink.com to purchase tickets, reserve fire-pits, and find our FAQ’s page.

$20 General Admission (10 yrs – 99 yrs) includes skate rental

$16 Kids (4 yrs – 9 yrs) includes skate rental

Smallest skate size is an 8 junior which typically fits a four year old

Historic Folsom Plaza

