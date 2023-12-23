Folsom Ice Skating Rink

Celebrate the season in historic fashion

Folsom, Calif. – The 2023 Ice Skating Season in the Historic District of Folsom is underway! It’s time to skate into the season of fun! We’ve been working hard to bring some positive changes to the rink…we think you’re going to love our updated ice skating scene!

The Folsom Ice Rink skates around the turntable in the Historic District Plaza.

New & Updated!

We’re excited about the changes, which includes a new management team (new bright, shiny faces), new ice-making system (better ice quality) and a whole host of updated features.

Skate Sessions

Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions
All sessions are 90 minutes long

Skating Lessons

Most Saturdays from 9am-9:45am (Check online availability using the link below.)

Tickets & Pricing

Tickets are only sold online. Please visit our website at Folsomicerink.com to purchase tickets, reserve fire-pits, and find our FAQ’s page.

  • $20 General Admission (10 yrs – 99 yrs) includes skate rental
  • $16 Kids (4 yrs – 9 yrs) includes skate rental
    Smallest skate size is an 8 junior which typically fits a four year old
  • $15 Skate Assists per session

Historic Folsom Plaza

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities!

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Marketing 2024! Click here to learn more about our services

▶ Related▶ More from Author