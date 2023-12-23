Celebrate the season in historic fashion
Folsom, Calif. – The 2023 Ice Skating Season in the Historic District of Folsom is underway! It’s time to skate into the season of fun! We’ve been working hard to bring some positive changes to the rink…we think you’re going to love our updated ice skating scene!
The Folsom Ice Rink skates around the turntable in the Historic District Plaza.
New & Updated!
We’re excited about the changes, which includes a new management team (new bright, shiny faces), new ice-making system (better ice quality) and a whole host of updated features.
Skate Sessions
Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm sessions
All sessions are 90 minutes long
Skating Lessons
Most Saturdays from 9am-9:45am (Check online availability using the link below.)
Tickets & Pricing
Tickets are only sold online. Please visit our website at Folsomicerink.com to purchase tickets, reserve fire-pits, and find our FAQ’s page.
- $20 General Admission (10 yrs – 99 yrs) includes skate rental
- $16 Kids (4 yrs – 9 yrs) includes skate rental
Smallest skate size is an 8 junior which typically fits a four year old
- $15 Skate Assists per session
Historic Folsom Plaza
related
🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide
Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!