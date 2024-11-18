Folsom CAPS, Police & Fire Departments team up for the holidays

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS), in partnership with the Folsom Police and Fire departments, are collecting holiday toys and gift items for Folsom families in need.

Folsom CAPS (Citizens Assisting Public Safety), Folsom Police and Folsom Fire Department have worked with local schools to identify families in need in our community. The program ends December 6, 2024.

Ways to Help

You can select to fulfill the specific wish of a child from the Virtual Christmas Tree, choose to receive an Amazon Wish List, or shop for the item locally.

Bring a gift of your choosing for a child, teen, or adult. New, unopened, and unwrapped toys, as well as new clothing or gift cards, may be dropped off at designated gift drop-off locations.

Visit folsomtoydrive.com for additional details and designated gift drop-off locations. Contact Jessica Hess at 916-461-6516 or [email protected] for more information.

Help make their Christmas special by selecting a wish from our Virtual Tree or list and deliver your donation of new and unwrapped toys, clothing, and gift cards to Folsom Police Department, 46 Natoma Street or Folsom Fire Department Station #35, 535 Glenn Drive. If you are donating gift cards or money, please hand it directly to a staff member at the location.

Complete details at https://folsomtoydrive.com/

Drop-off hours & locations

Folsom Police Department

46 Natoma St Folsom Fire Department

535 Glenn Dr Monday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 8 a.m. – 12:00 noon

