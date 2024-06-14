Musically diverse and FREE open-air concerts in Folsom
Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Parks & Recreation’s free Friday evening concert series returns this summer with four bands spanning the spectrum of musical genres.
The open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Relax & Unwind
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your own picnic, or purchase a variety of food, beverages, and treats on site from visiting food trucks.
The concerts will also stream live on Folsom Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, so you can still enjoy the music even if you can’t make it to the park.
2024 Folsom Summer of Music lineup
- June 14 – Remedy 7 (Classic Rock, Country/Americana)
- June 28 – Peter Morgan (Jazz)
- July 12 – Innersoul (R&B)
- July 26 – Modern Relics (Rock)
Map & Directions
