Annual event set for September 16th

Folsom, Calif.- The 10th annual Community Service Day takes place Saturday, September 16. This major citywide event mobilizes thousands of volunteers to complete dozens of service projects throughout Folsom.

Community Service Day needs more than 1,000 volunteers to complete projects throughout the city. Most of the projects don’t require any special skills other than a willingness to pitch in where needed and a desire to make a positive and lasting impact in the community. Early registration is encouraged as project teams fill quickly. Learn more and register to volunteer at www.folsomcommunityservice.org.

Community Service Day is organized by the City of Folsom, local businesses, and community organizations. The annual event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship support from Intel, Dignity Health, Folsom Times, Lennar, Style Media Group, Lakeside Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Rotary Club of Folsom, The Folsom Telegraph, and other members of the business and service community.

Community Blood Drive

As part of Folsom Community Service Day, Vitalant is hosting a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Lakeside Church, 745 Oak Avenue Parkway in Folsom. The bloodmobile bus will be located in the parking lot. Schedule an appointment online in advance. The entire donation process takes about one hour; donors must be at least age 16. For eligibility questions call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or visit vitalant.org for more information. Your blood donation can help save a life!