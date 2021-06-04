Unanimously approval of $220 million budget

Folsom, CA – The Folsom City Council unanimously approved a $220 million structurally sound and balanced operating budget and capital improvement plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year that takes effect July 1, 2021.

The adopted budget marks the end of the annual process of evaluating the city’s fiscal health, community priorities, infrastructure needs, and daily operations. The spending plan approved at the May 25 City Council meeting maintains core service levels and amenities and invests in fundamental community priorities.

The budget focuses on fiscal responsibility and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Folsom’s financial condition is expected to improve in FY 2021-22.

“Vigilant control over expenditures and a continued sharp eye on our fundamental priorities have been critical in maintaining the high quality of services and high quality of life our community continues to expect and deserve during this challenging time,” said City Manager Elaine Andersen. “Although the total impact of the COVID-19 emergency on the city’s finances continues to be uncertain, Folsom is positioned for economic recovery, thanks to prudent planning by the Folsom City Council.”

As the pandemic subsides and the economy improves, the budget reflects promising economic growth and modest increases in the city’s primary revenue sources. It is estimated that property, sales, and other tax revenue will increase by $5.1 million from the FY 2020-21 budget. While this growth signals positive signs of economic recovery, the increases do not fully restore total revenues to pre-pandemic levels. The budget will allow for flexibility to increase programming and services as public health orders and revenues allow.

“The city’s FY 2021-2022 spending plan responsibly maintains essential services while keeping a sharp eye on the city’s ability to absorb unexpected economic ups and downs in the future,” said Mayor Mike Kozlowski. “The city’s history of fiscal discipline allowed us to consistently provide public safety, quality programs, clean and safe parks and trails, and infrastructure repair and maintenance. Next year’s budget continues that reasoned, cautious, and careful planning.”

The budget includes an operating budget for day-to-day city programs and services and a capital improvement program which funds public construction projects and infrastructure.

Folsom City Budget Highlights

Capital SouthEast Connector

Sewer evaluation and capacity assurance plan

Street resurfacing, sewer, and drainage improvements

Contract for police body-worn cameras

Two ambulances and a street sweeper

Preliminary design of Fire Station 34, located in the Folsom Plan Area

Davies Park improvements, including a turf ball field and parking lot

Livermore Community Park improvements, including a new parking lot and walkways

First neighborhood park in the Folsom Plan Area

Folsom Plan Area trails

Andy Morin Sports Complex outdoor sports court shade cover

Historic District parking garage painting

Upgrades at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary and Folsom Community Center

The City of Folsom FY 2021-22 budget and accompanying presentation is available on the City of Folsom website.