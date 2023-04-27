European-like Festival a showcase of local talent

Folsom, Calif.- Come out to Folsom this weekend April 28 & 29 as the community celebrates in musical style with the California Jazz Championships.

Featuring live music from high school and college bands, the local talent will be spread out across three stages in the Folsom Historic District. Likened to a European Festival, musicians at the California Jazz Championships will entertain the crowds while simultaneously being judged in competition.

The three stage locations include Zittel Amphitheater, Sutter Street, and Scott’s Seafood. The finals will be played at Zittel Amphitheater.

Food & Drinks

There will be plenty of tasty “Jazz” food specials and cold drinks to enjoy including a Farmers Market on Saturday.

The weather forecast for the weekend is expected to be perfectly sunny with temps in the 80’s and low 90’s.

Support local, young talent while enjoying Historic Folsom under the sun this weekend!

California Jazz Championships

April 28 & 29, 2023

Historic Folsom

More Info

California Jazz Championships – Friday schedule

California Jazz Championships – Saturday schedule