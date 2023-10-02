Repairs completed following last year’s epic storms

Folsom, Calif.- Staff from the City of Folsom’s Public Works Streets Maintenance Division and the Parks & Recreation Department pitched in together to repair portions of the bike park that had been damaged by last winter’s storms. The renovated portion of the bike park is now designed to accommodate beginner and intermediate riders.

New features include an elevated start hill, several intermediate and beginner jumps, beginner rollers, turning berms, and tabletops.

All participants are required to sign in with the site monitor and wear a helmet when in the park. The Folsom Bike Park is located at Cummings Family Park, 1775 Creekside Drive.

Location & Directions

Transitional & Street-style

The skate park was designed by Wormhoudt Inc., a design firm renowned among the skating community with numerous award-winning skate parks in the U.S. and worldwide to its credit. The 21,000-square-foot park includes features for both transitional and street-style boarding and skating: grinding rails and boxes, bowls varied in depth from 4 to 9 feet, and a shaded rest area.

The park was designed with input from local skaters who took part in pre-construction design workshops.

The skate and bike parks may occasionally close or change hours of operation due to weather or air quality conditions. Visit the city of Folsom’s main emergency communications page for daily updates.

NOTE: helmets are required for all bike park participants and spectators.

Hours of Operation

Fall Hours (August 8 through September 30):

Monday through Friday: 3:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: 1 – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 6 p.m.

Winter Hours (October 1 through September 30):

Winter Hours (October 1 through September 30): Monday through Friday: 3:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: 1 – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 6 p.m.

Spring Hours (April 1 through May 23)

Monday through Friday: 3:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: 1-8 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Summer Hours (May 24 through August 8):

Monday through Friday: 3:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: 1 – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 6 p.m.

Fall/Winter Holiday and School Break Hours

November 10: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

November 11: 1-8 p.m.

November 20-22: 1-5 p.m.

November 23: CLOSED

November 24: 1-5 p.m.

December 18-23: 1-5 p.m.

December 24 & 25: CLOSED

December 26-January 1: 1-5 p.m.

