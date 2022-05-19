Summer Season begins May 28 at renovated Steve Miklos Aquatic Center

Folsom, Calif. – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 28, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public.

Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. starting May 28 through September 5. Guests will enjoy a colorful new interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. The new features and repairs were part of a planned renovation project that began in 2020 and wrapped up this spring.

Amenities

Other amenities available during recreation swim are the two-story water slide, a floating basketball hoop, 10 dedicated lanes for lap swimming, free-swim in the 50-meter pool (4.5-foot depth section), two diving boards, and the Poolside Café. The aquatic center’s trained lifeguarding staff are always on duty during recreation swim.

The giant floating obstacle courses return to the aquatic center Saturdays and Sundays starting July 3. Wristbands to play on the giant inflatables are $3/person per day.

Daily summer lap swim begins May 28 with a variety of morning, afternoon, and evening session times. Lap swim is available by daily drop-in rates or with money-saving passes. Find lap swim schedules and fee and pass information online.

Family Summer Passes are $149 and available for purchase now. Up to four individuals from the same household can be included on the pass; additional family members may be added for $30/person. The Family Summer Pass is valid for daily admission May 28 through September 5 for lap and recreation swim. Family passes can be purchased online or in person at the aquatic center.

Drop-in Rate

Ages under 2 years: free

Ages 2–3: $4

Ages 4-54: $7

Ages 55+: $5

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is located at 1200 Riley Street, Folsom. Find details about the aquatic center programs, current health and safety protocol, passes, and additional information online or call 916-461-6640.

