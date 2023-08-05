Heatwave busting fun on Saturday Night!

Folsom, Calif.- The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center hosts an evening of family fun Saturday, August 5. Guests can cool off before the movie from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with free access to the pools, diving boards, water slide, and play structure.

Those who dare can test their skills on one of the giant inflatable obstacle courses. The outdoor screening of “Luca” begins after dark (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Guests can bring their own picnic (note: no glass allowed in the facility) and blankets/lawn chairs to spread out on the lawn for movie viewing.

The Poolside Café and a visiting food truck will also have a variety of tasty beverages, treats, and other food items available for purchase. This free family event is made possible with the generous sponsorship support of Rondo & Nate Real Estate | EQ1 Real Estate.

The aquatic center’s summer season continues through September 4 with daily recreation swim from 1 to 5 p.m. The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is located at 1200 Riley Street; call 916-461-6640 for more details.

