Recruitment for a permanent city manager underway

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Council announced today that Dan Haverty has been appointed interim city manager, effective December 14. Recruitment for a permanent city manager is currently underway.

Haverty brings more than 30 years of experience in municipal government and fire service. He served as Folsom’s fire chief from 2007 to 2010 and interim chief in 2016. His leadership roles also include interim fire chief for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the cities of Sacramento and Lodi. Haverty spent 20 years with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. A fourth-generation Sacramentan, Haverty currently serves as a Roman Catholic deacon at Holy Trinity Parish in El Dorado Hills.

Haverty holds a bachelor’s degree in fire service management, a master’s degree in public agency communications from California State University, Sacramento, and a master’s and doctorate in public administration from the University of Southern California.

Public service experience

“With more than 30 years of public service experience, including 17 years of leadership within the Folsom community, Dan is uniquely qualified to lead the City of Folsom during this period of transition,” said Mayor Mike Kozlowski. “Dan’s steadfast leadership and institutional knowledge will play an important role in maintaining the city’s high standard of excellence and professionalism.”

Haverty will step into the interim role following the retirement of City Manager Elaine Andersen. Andersen has dedicated nearly 20 years of service to the City of Folsom, including more than six years as city manager. She announced her retirement in early August and will retire on December 13.

“It is an honor to return to the City of Folsom and serve its residents, businesses, visitors, and the city team,” said Haverty. “As we navigate this time of change, my focus will be on maintaining stability and steady leadership. Our priority is to uphold the high standards our community expects while ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality service.”

