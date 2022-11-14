“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”

Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts this week at the Palladio and everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry!”

The streets will be fully decorated for the holiday season, creating the perfect holiday atmosphere for a day of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Saturday, November 19th:

11:00 am: Santa Claus arrives at the Grand Entrance of the Piazza, offering children the opportunity to meet and greet, and take pictures with our visitor from the North Pole.

5:00pm-6:00pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony to include Santa Claus, entertainment and refreshments.

November 19th – December 23rd: Santa Claus Photos.

Mon.-Thurs. 3:00pm-7:00pm

Fri. – Sat. 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sun. 11:00am – 6:00pm

