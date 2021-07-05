Top 10 California Reservoirs

Folsom Lake and Lake Oroville among Hardest Hit

Folsom, CA- What a difference a year makes. A year ago on this date, California’s largest reservoirs were near or well above their average capacity for July 4th. Fast forward twelve months and signs of drought permeate The Golden State’s water supply.

With the exception of the Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs which currently hover just under 80 percent of average capacity, California’s reservoirs are showing stark signs of drought fatigue.

Most Depleted Reservoirs

Folsom Lake, a critical water supply to the Sacramento region is among the most depleted reservoirs among California’s Top 10. Lake Oroville at nearly four times the size of Folsom Lake isn’t faring much better. Folsom Lake is currently at 29% capacity (35% of average), while Lake Oroville sits at 31% capacity (39% of average). Pine Flat Reservoir which impounds the Kings River currently sits at just 28% capacity.

Lake Oroville 2017

Did You Know?

  • Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States!
  • Lake Shasta is California’s largest reservoir with capacity of 1,907,481 acre feet. Folsom Lake has a capacity of 346,358 acre feet.
  • An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.
  • In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4

RESERVOIRStorage (Acre Feet)% Capacity% Average% Average (Year Ago)
Shasta Lake1,907,481384886
New Melones1,329,6075079111
Don Pedro1,316,8166177104
Lake Oroville1,291,556313975
Trinity Lake1,231,052475584
San Luis Res827,617325183
New Bullards Bar550,2145362102
Lake McClure432,5433753100
Pine Flat Res394,337284191
Folsom Lake346,358293588
data source: California Dept of Water Resources

Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 28

RESERVOIRStorage (Acre Feet)% Capacity% Average% Average (Year Ago)
Shasta Lake1,907,481394887
New Melones1,329,6075281113
Don Pedro1,316,8166279106
Lake Oroville1,291,556334076
Trinity Lake1,231,052485685
San Luis Res827,617345282
New Bullards Bar550,2145563103
Lake McClure432,5433955102
Pine Flat Res394,337314597
Folsom Lake346,358313791
data source: California Dept of Water Resources

Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 10

RESERVOIRStorage (Acre Feet)% Capacity% Average% Average (Year Ago)
Shasta Lake1,907,481425090
New Melones1,329,6075587118
Don Pedro1,316,8166584112
Lake Oroville1,291,556374480
Trinity Lake1,231,052505887
San Luis Res827,617415481
New Bullards Bar550,2145766105
Lake McClure432,5434261110
Pine Flat Res394,3373955111
Folsom Lake346,358354297
data source: California Dept of Water Resources

