Folsom Lake and Lake Oroville among Hardest Hit

Folsom, CA- What a difference a year makes. A year ago on this date, California’s largest reservoirs were near or well above their average capacity for July 4th. Fast forward twelve months and signs of drought permeate The Golden State’s water supply.

With the exception of the Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs which currently hover just under 80 percent of average capacity, California’s reservoirs are showing stark signs of drought fatigue.

Most Depleted Reservoirs

Folsom Lake, a critical water supply to the Sacramento region is among the most depleted reservoirs among California’s Top 10. Lake Oroville at nearly four times the size of Folsom Lake isn’t faring much better. Folsom Lake is currently at 29% capacity (35% of average), while Lake Oroville sits at 31% capacity (39% of average). Pine Flat Reservoir which impounds the Kings River currently sits at just 28% capacity.

Did You Know?

Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States!

Lake Shasta is California’s largest reservoir with capacity of 1,907,481 acre feet. Folsom Lake has a capacity of 346,358 acre feet.

An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.

In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4

RESERVOIR Storage (Acre Feet) % Capacity % Average % Average (Year Ago) Shasta Lake 1,907,481 38 48 86 New Melones 1,329,607 50 79 111 Don Pedro 1,316,816 61 77 104 Lake Oroville 1,291,556 31 39 75 Trinity Lake 1,231,052 47 55 84 San Luis Res 827,617 32 51 83 New Bullards Bar 550,214 53 62 102 Lake McClure 432,543 37 53 100 Pine Flat Res 394,337 28 41 91 Folsom Lake 346,358 29 35 88 data source: California Dept of Water Resources

Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 28

RESERVOIR Storage (Acre Feet) % Capacity % Average % Average (Year Ago) Shasta Lake 1,907,481 39 48 87 New Melones 1,329,607 52 81 113 Don Pedro 1,316,816 62 79 106 Lake Oroville 1,291,556 33 40 76 Trinity Lake 1,231,052 48 56 85 San Luis Res 827,617 34 52 82 New Bullards Bar 550,214 55 63 103 Lake McClure 432,543 39 55 102 Pine Flat Res 394,337 31 45 97 Folsom Lake 346,358 31 37 91 data source: California Dept of Water Resources

Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 10