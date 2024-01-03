Innovative resort leader brings deep experience and passion for Lake Tahoe to the Board

Tahoe City, Calif. – The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced today that Amy Ohran, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort, has joined its Board of Directors.

Invited because of her extensive leadership experience and passion for mountain sports and the environment, Ohran will contribute to the organization as it works to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy. In addition, the Tahoe Fund welcomes financial tech expert Kellie Kessel to its investment committee.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board of Directors, and Kellie to our investment committee. The deep personal connections both of these women have to Lake Tahoe and their vast professional experience will be a tremendous asset to the Tahoe Fund,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board chair. “As we continue to evaluate which improvement projects to support in the coming year and beyond, their contributions will be invaluable.”

‘Strategic leader’

Ohran is an innovative, strategic leader who has been part of the ski industry for over 30 years. She also serves on the boards of Ski California, the National Ski Areas Association, and the North Tahoe Community Alliance, and is focused on supporting women and emerging leaders as they grow in the outdoor recreation industry. Prior to joining Vail Resorts as the leader of Northstar California, Ohran was Director of Staff & Skier Services at Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, and most recently held the role of Vice President & General Manager of Woodward Mountain Centers in Tahoe and Park City. Passionate about mountain sports and the Tahoe environment, she can often be found rock climbing, mountain biking, and enjoying all manner of snow sports.

“Since its inception, the Tahoe Fund has been incredibly successful in its efforts to improve the Tahoe environment and make it more accessible for all to enjoy. I couldn’t be more proud to be joining this inspiring, effective team of people who are committed to stewardship and ensuring this special place can continue to be enjoyed by current and future generations,” said Ohran.

Kellie Kessel

Kessel, a retired financial technology executive, brings deep corporate financial and nonprofit board experience to the Tahoe Fund’s investment committee. Most recently, Kessel served as Managing Director of Black Knight Financial Services. She has also been a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank, working on their institutional sales and trading desk, and has served on multiple corporate and nonprofit boards. Currently, Kessel is pursuing an MA in Nonprofit Management from Johns Hopkins University. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, sailing, skiing, and hiking the stunning trails in Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, expand sustainable recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and its current and completed projects at www.tahoefund.org.

