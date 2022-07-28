Exciting Destination to Explore in Placer County

Auburn, Calif. – You might be surprised at just how many local residents in South Placer County have never taken the time to explore Auburn. A world apart and just a mere 15-minute or so drive up I-80.

A wealth of opportunity awaits for both new visitors and returning fans of this fantastic foothills community.

❤️ Top 6 Reasons We Love Auburn

1: People

Auburn residents often enjoy a more creative and atypical approach to life than the more conformist and homogeneous paths of other locales. It is reflected in everything from the unique local shops and restaurants to the arts and entertainment scene. For a city of its size, Auburn’s cultural scene continues to punch far above its weight class. A fun and easy escape from the mundane.

2: Craft Beer Scene

It’s craft beer heaven, seriously. Beer enthusiasts travel from afar to enjoy some of the tastiest craft beers found anywhere. Our studies have confirmed that serious craft beer aficionados know what the heck they’re talking about. It’s amazingly delicious, although our research continues. Check out our reviews on Knee Deep and Moonraker.

3: Music & Entertainment

Auburn also packs in a whole lotta musical vibes within its borders. Attracting high quality performers to smaller venues provides Auburn with an active nightlife year round. Each year, the popular Ain’t Necessarily Dead music festival combines many of the best aspects of what we love about Auburn. A mini Woodstock minus the mud, it has become Placer County’s most colorful event. (Plus, it’s free!)

4: History

Museums and historic buildings are omnipresent in Auburn. Opportunities abound to explore and learn about the area’s vital contributions to history! Not just for children’s school trips, check out the Placer County Museum, The DeWitt History Museum, Bernhard Museum, and Gold Rush Museum. Catch a glimpse of the past, you’ll be glad you did.

5: Hiking, Biking and Outdoor Recreation

People flock to Auburn to enjoy the multitude of recreational opportunities. From Hidden Falls to the Auburn State Recreation Area and points beyond, endless opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, water activities to sightseeing await the adventurous. The popularity is evident 7 days a week along highway 49 near the confluence. Hiking along the North Fork of the American River in spring is especially scenic and year-round hikes for all abilities are available in the area.

6: Convenient Location

Auburn’s convenient location make it an ideal playground for Roseville and Rocklin area residents looking for something a little out of the ordinary. For travelers, it’s location just off Interstate 80 make it a perfect stop for exploration.

Auburn

Auburn’s cool, passionate residents combined with a convenient location and varied geography makes it a unique and exciting destination to explore in Placer County.

With a population nearing 14,000, there’s much more here than meets the eye. Perfect for a day trip or an extended stay, we think you’ll come away as impressed as we are every time we visit.

Related

Travel & Business

Roseville Today now scheduling feature coverage.

We ♥ where we go, we go where we ♥

Live light, travel light, be the light.

»» Inquire about coverage for your destination, business, or event