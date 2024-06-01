Stories and cultural heritage of our region

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, with museums throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 28 museums and historical sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour, June 1 through Aug. 31.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Heritage Trail Museums Tour

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to explore Placer County’s rich history with the Heritage Trail Museums Tour,” said Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums administrator.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to experience the unique stories and cultural heritage of our region.” Ralph Gibson

Participating Museums

A full list of participating museums, free dates, opening hours and activities is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour blog.

The Heritage Trail kicks off June 1 in Roseville with three museum offerings: Maidu Museum and Historic Site, Roseville Telephone Museum and Roseville Historical Society Carnegie Museum. It ends Aug. 31 at the Forest Hill Divide Museum in Foresthill.

Fun, family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more. Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least four participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.

Those who are unable to attend a Heritage Trail day can visit them during their regular hours of operation and still get their Get-Up-And-Go cards stamped. All museums have free admission on their Heritage Trail day.

Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade in the fall can enter for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a Kindle Fire or backpacks full of school supplies by completing a student scavenger hunt card, which is available at participating museums.

related