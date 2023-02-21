Celebrating Grateful Dead “magicalness” March 18th

Auburn, Calif.- Fan favorites and fellow Grateful Dead musical explorers, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel will be taking the stage at Crooked Lane Brewery in Auburn on March 18th. Music fans and Deadheads can snag their tickets online for what is expected to be another musical adventure in celebration of St Patty’s Day. (Previously purchased tix for April 2020 show will be honored)

Doors open at 5:00 pm and the jams will begin shortly thereafter. Opening the show will be award winner Matt Rainey – who always is amazing. Mad Alchemy Liquid Lighting will be lighting up your senses with its psychedelic brew of colors.

Crooked Lane Brewery

Crooked Lane, a popular Auburn craft beer stop will providing cold, tasty brews and is an avid supporter of live music and Keep Smilin’ Promotions. There are some tables available on a first come basis, with priority going to ADA.

Parking can suck, so arrive early and plan accordingly. Come up early and explore Old Town Auburn before heading over to the show.

Dance Concert

As always NO SEATING – these are dance concerts, there is a very limited 1st COME 1st SERVED (no reservations). In the bar area there is seating for folks that want to take a break.

21+ Id is Required – No Mean People – No Refunds – No Outside Beverages.

